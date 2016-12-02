2 Killed In Lagos, Ikeja Police Barracks Building Collapse

At least two people were confirmed dead in a partial building collapse that occurred at W Block of the police barracks within the Police College located in Ikeja part of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that one of those killed was identified as a sergeant in the Nigeria Police Force.

Residents of the barracks said the tragedy struck in the early hours of Sunday when the toilets and stairway of wing D of the block collapsed at about 4.00 a.m.

It was learnt that the victims were identified as one Mr. Danjuma, a police officer, and another male relative of Mr. Danjuma, whose identity is yet to be confirmed were buried in the rubbles of the collapsed building.

Confirming the tragic incident, the General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu, said the agency and other stakeholders commenced rescue operation, saying the bodies of two dead men were recovered after the incident.

A resident told journalists that, “They have been told to leave the building more than twice. Even, there was a time their doors were removed.

“We thought they would leave but they didn’t leave. I think that was when government should have come for this demolition exercise.”

Also confirming the incident the Police Public Relations Officer Dolapo Badmos, a Superintendent of Police said two persons died in the incident, saying it was a staircase that collapsed, and not a building.

It was also learnt that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni has ordered the total demolition of the building.

He was said to have given the order while monitoring the demolition of a collapsed building in the barracks, saying the other two blocks located adjacent the collapsed W block building which are blocks V and U must be vacated.

