Fulani, Igbos clash in Enugu over N100 – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 30, 2016


Fulani, Igbos clash in Enugu over N100
An inter-ethnic clash in Gariki Market in Enugu state has resulted in the death of two people which also resulted in the burning of a mosque. Naij.com earlier reported about the fracas which occoured on Thursday, December 29 was also confirmed by the …
