2 men docked over alleged homosexual act

An Oredo Magistrate’s Court in Benin, yesterday, ordered the remand of two men, Paul Frank, 31, and Ejimofor Christian, 22, over alleged conspiracy, unlawful carnal knowledge and stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M. C. Ojobo, ordered the remand of both accused persons in prison custody, adding that their bail application would be considered on the next adjourned date.

She adjourned the case until January 4, 2017 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, O. A. Enebabor, told the court that the accused committed the offences between December 14 and 17 at Boundary Road, Benin.

Enebabor alleged that the accused engaged in unlawful sexual act.

He said the first accused also stole one Techno Y6 phone, valued at N25,000 belonging to one Solomon Shaibu.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The post 2 men docked over alleged homosexual act appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

