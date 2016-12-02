Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2 men sent to prison for homosexual act in Benin

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

An Oredo Magistrates’ Court in Benin has ordered the remand of two men, Paul Frank, 31, and Ejimofor Christian, 22, for allegedly having unlawful sex.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The Prosecutor, O.A. Enebabor, told the court that the accused Paul Frank, 31, and Ejimofor Christian, 22, committed the offences between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, at Boundary Road, Benin.

The duo are facing charges bordering on conspiracy, unlawful carnal knowledge and stealing.

The Chief Magistrates, Mrs M.C. Ojobo, ordered the remand of both accused person in prison
custody, adding that their bail application would consider on the next adjourned date.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 4, 2017 for hearing.

Enebabor said the first accused also stole one Techno Y6 phone valued at N25, 000 belonging to one Solomon Shaibu.

The offences contravened Section 516, 214 (3), 217 (3) and 390 (3) of the criminal Code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

(NAN)

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.