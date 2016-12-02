2 power cable vandals jailed in Koko

Two men, Friday Tega and Tega Ajaino, have been sentenced to three years, nine months and two years imprisonment, respectively, with hard labour, by a Koko magistrate’s court near Sapele, Delta State, for vandalising a Benin Electricity Distribution, BEDC, Plc 33KVA line.

The convicts, according to a statement by BEDC, were jailed without option of fine after they were arrested and detained at Koko Divisional Police Station for committing the crime. They cut the wire of a tower in Presco Palm Oil Plantation situated in Koko town.

The vandals, caught by the customers and community members in the area, were reported to have cut the 50mm earthen wire for grounding channel iron on 33KVA line, in addition to 12 towers also vandalised before they were arrested.

While in detention at the Koko Police Station, one of the convicted vandals, Friday Tega attempted to escape by breaking the toilet ceiling, but was re-arrested after a search that lasted over an hour.

They were arraigned before the Koko Magistrate’s Court on two counts of conspiracy and stealing, while Friday Tega, who attempted to escape, was tried on another two counts for attempted escape and malicious damage to property.

According to the magistrate, all terms were, however, to run concurrently at Sapele Prisons, where they will serve their jail terms.

The post 2 power cable vandals jailed in Koko appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

