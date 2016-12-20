20 entrepreneurs benefit from foundation business grants

About 20 out of 275 applicants received various grants and prizes from the Uche Ahubelem Centre for Development (UACHD), a Foundation with a vision to reach younger entrepreneurs and leaders from diverse backgrounds and equip them to be successful in business.

The event marked the 4th Empowerment Seminar Series with a theme: “leading the market leaders”, organised by UACHD for young and creative business people in Lagos.

The double celebration event, which saw the presentation of business plans by the shortlisted youths and receiving of grants attracted stakeholders, captains of industry, entrepreneurs, the media and a host of others.

Some of the recipients like Joseph Eze with his Pencil project, and Deborah Bosah with her Fashion project got N l million each, while a Caterer and a Fashion designer got N800, 000 each, where other contestants had consolation prizes and mentoring support among others.

Speaking on behalf of the winners Deborah Bosah said she was elated by the grant and thanked the Foundation for the financial support, saying it would assist her fashion business.

The Founder of the Foundation, Uche Ahubelem, said small businesses are the bedrock of a nation’s economy, and need a boost and sustenance.

He observed that most Nigerian youths needs support to guide to their career or business paths; hence the Foundation continuously empowers youths to promote self reliance and wealth creation through leadership, grant support and mentoring.

