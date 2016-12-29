200 for BoI’s N140b micro-credit scheme – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

200 for BoI's N140b micro-credit scheme

200 for BoI's N140b micro-credit scheme
The Bank of Industry (BoI) has shortlisted 200 persons in Kano to benefit from the N140billion Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP). GEEP is a Federal Government inituiative aimed at empowering vulnerable groups in the country.
