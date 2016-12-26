Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2016 Christmas, best since I assumed office – Governor Shettima

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Borno_State_map

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“This is the best December we ever witnessed and the year 2016 is my best year so far,” the governor said.

The post 2016 Christmas, best since I assumed office – Governor Shettima appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.