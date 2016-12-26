2016 Christmas, best since I assumed office – Governor Shettima
“This is the best December we ever witnessed and the year 2016 is my best year so far,” the governor said.
The post 2016 Christmas, best since I assumed office – Governor Shettima appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG