2016: Economy stifled by recession, non-diversification

2016 will go down in history as one of the most challenging years for the Nigerian economy and the citizens alike. From countless job losses, closure of businesses to shrinking imports, the environment remained unfriendly.

As global crude prices maintained a downward slide from January, dwarfing 2015 records, the development hurt the N6 trillion 2016 budget as the government had pegged the oil benchmark at $38 per barrel. But it crashed to an all-time low of $25 per barrel, throwing the managers of the Nigerian economy into a constant panic.

The Federal Government came under pressure to seek alternative revenue sources to reflate the economy. Creative thoughts led to strengthened tax collection mechanisms, massive investment in the agriculture value chain, investment in key infrastructure, plugging revenue leakages, cutting down waste by abolishing unnecessary foreign trips and using technology to unearth ghost workers, among others. These have laid the foundation on which the government and private sector hope to rebuild the economy.

The crash in crude oil prices and the abysmal reduction in imports, obviously ruptured the nation’s economic life raft.

Consequently, without any contingency and rescue plan, amid depleted reserves, Nigeria was thrown into its worst economic crisis in more than 20 years. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, were forced to accept that the country was in recession after the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reeled out indisputable figures to show the economy contracted in the first, second and third quarters of the year. The nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by -0.36 per cent in first quarter and -2.06 per cent in second quarter, further sinking into recession with -2.24 per cent GDP in third quarter of 2016, statistics from the NBS revealed.

The contraction worsened by more than expected in Q3, driven by a contraction in the oil sector, which is the country’s largest source of revenue. The non-oil sector posted flat growth in Q3 after contracting for two consecutive periods.

According to a seasoned Economic Analyst and official of the Nigerian Institute for Fiscal Studies (NIFS), Abuja, Rislanudeen Muhammad, Nigeria’s Q3 GDP contraction was largely caused by declines in oil and manufacturing sectors output.

“They were down by -22.1 per cent and -4.38 per cent respectively. This reflects the continued foreign exchange shortages and sub-optimal crude oil output due to attacks on oil facilities in the Niger Delta,” he explained.

According to the NBS, 1.7 million jobs were lost to recession in 2016 with unemployment rising from 9.48 million at the beginning of the year to 11.19 million by September 30.

The bureau also revealed that while employed number of Nigerians rose marginally from 69 million at the beginning of the year to 69.47 by September 30, the number of job hunters rose by 2.18 million from 78.48 million to 80.66 million.

The NBS also revealed that unemployment was highest for those in 15-24 and 25-34 age brackets representing the youth population in the labour force; while unemployment and under employment were higher in women than men. Also in 2016, inflation peaked at 18.48 per cent, the highest in over half a decade amidst rising interest rates, which oscillated between 24 and 30 per cent.

For more than six months, CBN maintained the lending rate or Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14 per cent amid calls for lowering of interest rates to simulate borrowing.

For over six months, the apex bank maintained the CRR at 22.5 per cent; Liquidity Ratio at 30.00 per cent; and the asymmetric window at +200 and -500 basis points around the MPR.

The apex bank said it kept the interest rate high to attract foreign capital (forex) into the Nigerian economy to stimulate local production/economic activity, adding that a higher interest rate would be attractive enough to rake in needed investments to reflate the economy.

The CBN’s permutations on the interest rate seemed not to have been sufficient incentive as the apex bank itself acknowledged the capital inflows were below expectation.

The CBN said in November that the total foreign exchange inflows through its corridor decreased by 31.85 per cent from $1,404.84 million in September to $957.37 million in October 2016. Also, remittances from Nigerians living abroad into Nigeria hit $35 billion in 2016.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited, a Lagos-based Investment Advisory firm, said investors were still not as excited about the Nigerian market, which explains their inertia in investing despite the impressive lending rate that has been at 14 per cent for over four months running.

According to experts at Focus Economics, a leading provider of economic analysis and forecasts for 127 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas, forward-looking indicators from Q4 show that business confidence surged to a 10-month high while the manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) improved but remains in contraction. The output-cut agreement reached first by Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in late November and on December 10 OPEC and non-OPEC members should give Nigeria’s beleaguered economy some breathing room since the deal exempts the country from cutting production.

The economy, according to them, is expected to rebound in 2017 after contracting for the first time in over two decades in 2016.

The recovery, however, will be fragile. Tight liquidity conditions, capital controls and further militant attacks could dampen growth prospects. Also within the year, the CBN banned the sales of forex to BDCs as part of measures to reduce the pressure on the nation’s foreign reserves. The banks also limited access to foreign transactions using the naira debit cards advising customers to use dollar or pounds debit cards. They also limited ATM forex transactions to $100.

The Acting Director, Corporate Communications of the apex bank, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, had said in a statement that, “the CBN intervention in the market was in line with its desire to promote a transparent, liquid and efficient market, and in order to engender market confidence and ensure credible price formation,” he noted.

However, CBN’s intervention and other economic relating strategies, the market is still largely not liquid enough to ward off panic and consign currency hoarders and speculators into dumpsite of history.

For the first time in the history of the country, there are 11 different dollar exchange rates in a single economy. Pilgrims rate is N197/$, Customs N285/$, budget rate is N305/$, interbank is pegged at N315/$, fuel imports rate is N316/$ and international card rate is N319/$. Others are: Travelex rate, N345/$, special funds for airlines, N355/$, Western Union, N375/$, BDC, N399/$, and black market rate N488/$.

The ubiquitous rates have created scores of lazy millionaires whose main preoccupation is buying and reselling dollars.

Also within the year, CBN licensed 11 new international money transfer operators (IMTOs) to do business in the country’s foreign exchange market.

Dollar scarcity remained a nightmare in 2016 despite CBN’s announcement of a flexible exchange regime at the May 2016 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which ended a 16-month stiffness.

While businesses were excited and hoped it would be the end to forex scarcity debacle, succour has not come their way and there are pointers that the dollar scarcity headache will not subside in early 2017 as forex inflows remain small.

Recall that immediately the flexible forex regime was introduced, the CBN cleared all the backlog of about $4.02 billion pent-up demand through spot and forward sales with the naira exchanging at N280 to the US dollar at the time.

While encouraging exports and self-sufficiency in rice production, the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programe gained steam. Many states keyed into the programme with N16 billion so far spent on the project. The results have started streaming in with rice prices crashing from N24,000 to N12,000 in some states.

With more states indicating interest in 2016, CBN expressed optimism that self-sufficiency and exporting of rice may be achieved in 2017.

Panelists participating in the Focus Economics Consensus Forecast projected that the economy would grow at 1.4 per cent in 2017, which is down by 0.5 per cent from last month’s forecast. They foresee a 3 per cent expansion in 2018.

