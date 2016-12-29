2016 Headies: Organizers Finally Announces Rookie Of The Year – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
2016 Headies: Organizers Finally Announces Rookie Of The Year
The organizers of the Headies awards, have finally announced the winner of the 'Rookie Of The Year Award.' DMW act, Mayorkun, has been unveiled as the winner of this category, a win that saw his label CEO, Davido, excitedly announcing the new …
