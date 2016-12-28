2016 Headies:The ouuhs, aaahs And naahs
by Umar Sa’ad Hassan Someone captured the 2016 Headies in these few words: “This may very well be its funeral.” When Wizkid strolled in and attempted to hug Eva’s fiancé before hugging her instead and leaving the poor dude hanging, you couldn’t help but help the organizers bemoan the abject lack of A-list calibre guests. […]
This post 2016 Headies:The ouuhs, aaahs And naahs appeared first on YNaija.
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG