2016: Highs, Lows Of A Redefining Year

Although 2016, in less than twenty four hours from now, would have become history, it is one so many Nigerians would not forget in a hurry. As we step into the year 2017, a high percentage of the people will for a long time remember the consequential events that characterized the dying year.

The year 2016 came with a lot of promises but ended up being a nightmare for many Nigerians who never anticipated the turn of events and were therefore caught napping. A look back at the events that shaped 2016 will show the unexpected slipping of Nigeria’s economy into recession for the first time in many years, leading to high cost of goods and services with attendant hardship in the land on the lead.

The recession has a ripple effect on virtually every sector of the economy. Among the worst hit is the aviation sector which witnessed such low patronage that some airlines were forced to close shop and leave the country. Among the airlines that withdrew their services are United Airlines, Gambia Airlines and Iberia. Various measures and policies designed and implemented by the Federal Government did not seem to provide the needed succour.

On a cheering note, however, is the obvious success in the prosecution of the war against the Boko Haram insurgency. From the look of things, the military appears to have succeeded to a large extent in taming the monster called Boko Haram which has rattled the country in the past six years, resulting in the death of well over 20,000 people and the devastation of much of the north east geo-political zone with millions rendered homeless. It is estimated that at least 1.8 million people live in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps across the most affected states of Bornu, Yobe, Adamawa.

The dismantling of the ‘Camp Zero’ in the infamous Sambisa forest, which served as the operational headquarters of the Boko Haram terrorists by the gallant troops of the Nigerian army during the ‘Operation Rescue Finale’ have continued to receive commendations from home and abroad.

Another major event of the year 2016 is the shaking of the legal cum political firmament by the unprecedented arrest of some senior judges across the country in late night and early morning raids of their homes by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). The development which initially created some unease within the polity opened a new chapter in the war against corruption in the country.

Also, the leadership crisis in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) rattled many and raised quite some dust among politicians and political watchers across the country. From the emergence of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as national chairman to his controversial ouster, the appointment of Senator Ahmed Makarfi’s national caretaker committee, to the series of failed reconciliation attempts, the former political behemoth was almost brought to its knees, causing a serious political quake in the face of a fading strong opposition to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC also had its share of upheavals as contending political juggernauts in the mould of the national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu; former Kano State governor, Sen Musa kwankwaso, battled for relevance and dominance, fueling speculations of realignments and possible defections to form a new political party.

The federal government, in 2016, can be said to have succeeded in ending fuel scarcity that has become the norm of the society, especially during the yuletide. This though came with a lot of pains to Nigerians. Government achieved this with its decision to increase the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol from N97 per litre to N145 per litre, insisting it was the only way to break the monopoly of the ‘cabal’ in the oil sector that had held the country to ransom for so many years. For the first time in many years, there have been virtually no queues at filling stations for a good part of 2016.

Worth mentioning too is the cheering news of the Minister of Environment, Amina Muhammed who made history as not only the first Nigerian but also the first female African to be elected the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

On the global scene, Britain’s decision to exit the European Union (EU) in July as well as the defeat of favourite Hilary Clinton by controversial billionaire Donald Trump to emerge the 45th president of the United States of America despite all odds will remain stunning political events.

This is also as the year 2016 also witnessed the impeachment of two female presidents – Dilma Rousseff of Brazil and Park Guen – Hue of South Korea.

In all, 2016 presented a mix bag of the good, the bad and the ugly, tasking the patience, ingenuity and dexterity of Nigerians in most cases and providing hope and disappointment in some cases. No doubt, it one year, many Nigerians will not forget in a hurry.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

