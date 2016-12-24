Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2016 in retrospect… The fights, the divorce, the deaths, the accolades – Guardian

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
2016 in retrospect… The fights, the divorce, the deaths, the accolades
Guardian
The year 2016 definitely would be regarded as the year 'Thrones'. It was one year that reenacted the rise and fall of historical empires. It began with war of words, following two industry heavyweights, Mavin Records chief, Don Jazzy, and YBNL head

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.