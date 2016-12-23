2016 Mediterranean Sea migrants’ death beyond 5,000 – UNHCR

The number of causalities in the Mediterranean Sea in 2016 has crossed 5,000 with the latest reports of about 100 people feared to have drowned, the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 2016 is the worst annual death toll ever seen. The…

The post 2016 Mediterranean Sea migrants’ death beyond 5,000 – UNHCR appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

