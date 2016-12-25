2016 Police Recruitment: 10,000 Successful Applicants To Commence Training On Dec 31

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday said that the 10,000 successful applicants of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) would resume training on December 31, 2016, at the various police colleges and training schools spread across the country.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, DCP Don Awunah, stated that the recruitment exercise was jointly conducted by the PSC, the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and the NPF in compliance with presidential directives.

The statement said the decision to commence training for the officers was part of the resolve made at the 18th plenary meeting of the commission held in Abuja.

The statement read: “The 500 recruited Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police will be trained for 12 months at the Police Staff College, Jos, while the 500 Cadet Inspectors will be at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos. “The 7,500 Constables will be holding their trainings in Police Colleges located in their geo-political zones. The training will last for nine months. “South west states of Lagos, Ondo and Osun, with a total of 652 recruited constables will be trained at the Police College in Ikeja while 477 others from Oyo and Ekiti States will be trained at the Police Training School, Ibadan. 193 recruited constables from Ogun State will use the Police Training School, Iperu.” “Applicants for the 2016 recruitment exercise are to check the national dailies, beginning from Saturday 24, December, 2016 for the publication of the comprehensive list of successful candidates. “Successful candidates are enjoined to report to their designated training centres along with the original copies of their certificates and credentials, as well as training kits as specified. “State governments, local governments, religious leaders, traditional rulers, community leaders, NGOs, CSOs and members of the public who have genuine and reliable objection or information to the character, conduct or personality traits of those selected should submit such objections or information in writing to the Inspector General of Police through the Commissioner of Police of the state Command of the selected candidate within three weeks of this publication.”

