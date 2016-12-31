2016: The Year of Blockchain Hubris
Chris DeRose is a software developer, bitcoin evangelist and the controversial co-host of the podcast Bitcoin Uncensored. In this CoinDesk 2016 in Review special feature, DeRose provides his recap of the year that was, looking at ideas he believes proved fruitless for innovators and for the pursuit of better science and technology. Inconvenient as it may […]
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
