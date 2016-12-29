2016: The year the world stopped caring about refugees – Aljazeera.com
|
YubaNet
|
2016: The year the world stopped caring about refugees
Aljazeera.com
Refugees, rights groups, aid organisations say empathy towards refugees is fading even as deaths in Mediterranean soar. 29 Dec 2016 08:55 GMT |. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social. File: Refugees and migrants wade across a river near …
Bavarian lawmakers aim to turn refugee boats back to Africa
Troubled waters: 2016 the toughest year for asylum seekers worldwide
Some 900 refugees rescued in Mediterranean: Italy
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG