2017 AFCON period will be tough, Ighalo says

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Watford FC’s Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo says January’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon will be a sad chapter for Nigerian football. After failing to qualify for a second straight Nations Cup finals, the fans and players of the 2013 champions will have to watch from the sidelines again. The 27-year-old says the reality of their failure will really hit home when the tournament kicks off on Jan.

