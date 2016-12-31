2017: Be fruitful, positive clerics tell Nigerians

By Ebun Sessou

The Prelate of Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW) Elder (Dr) Israel Akinadewo, has urged Nigerians to be hopeful and positive in the New Year despite the ongoing recession.

Akinadewo, in his New Year message, said: “There is no achievement that does not have its own associated pains and challenges, adding that “We should look at the recession that has faced the nation, as a visitor that will soon evaporate into a thin air.

“We should see it as one of the challenges that must come our way for the country to be able to attain the position of a developed nation.”

He called Nigerians to allow God drive the nation in 2017 while also praying for religious and political leaders.

In his part, Chairman Lagos chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Apostle Alexander Bamgbola has called for collective fasting and prayer to take the nation to a new height in 2017.

Bamgbola, in his New Year message, said: “I urge all to create more time for prayers and fasting in the New Year.”

He said it is only through prayers that the nation can overcome its challenges.

The Professor of leadership challenged all to embrace love, appreciating and forgiving one another.

He commended Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode and called on God to enable him discharge more responsibilities to the state.

