2017 budget: 115 Foreign Missions to gulp N48.899bn

By Victoria Ojeme

ABUJA—The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has budgeted over N48.899 billion on 115 foreign missions in the 2017 budget.

Foreign Missions have suffered a huge set back in the past one year due to lack of financial support from the ministry.

Vanguard analysis of the 2017 budget proposal showed that Nigeria’s Foreign Mission in New York led the list with the highest allocation of N1.877 billion.

Washington followed with an allocation of N1.05 billion; London received an allocation of N1.433 billion; Berlin, N743.880 million; and Madrid, N682.286 million.

On the flip side, Nigeria Foreign Mission in Colombo, Sri Lanka, received the least allocation of N259.16 million.

Others in this category are Freetown, N260.61 million and Spain, with a total allocation of N267.84 million.

The total allocation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its agencies is N66.664 billion, comprising recurrent expenditure of N56.869 billion and capital expenditure of N9.795 billion.

The post 2017 budget: 115 Foreign Missions to gulp N48.899bn appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

