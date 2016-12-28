2017 Budget: Former Leaders to Get N400m for Vehicles
Seven former heads of state and four former Vice Presidents and Chiefs of General Staff, will get new vehicles worth N400m in 2017. This is part of the N9.882bn budgeted for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as contained in the 2017 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly. PUNCH reports that N280.099m was […]
