Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017 Budget: Former Leaders to Get N400m for Vehicles

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Seven former heads of state and four former Vice Presidents and Chiefs of General Staff, will get new vehicles worth N400m in 2017. This is part of the N9.882bn budgeted for the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as contained in the 2017 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly. PUNCH reports that N280.099m was […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.