2017 Budget: Gov. Shettima justifies lion share allocation to Education sector – Vanguard

2017 Budget: Gov. Shettima justifies lion share allocation to Education sector
Gov.Kashim Shettima on Wednesday, justified his allocation of lion share of the states' 2017 budget to the education sector, saying the amount was needed for the reconstruction of schools destroyed by insurgents. Out of the N183.3 billion budgetary …
