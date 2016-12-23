2017: From Recession To Depression, Other Predictions By Gov Fayose

Fellow Nigerians, remember I predicted 20 things that will be experienced this year 2016. Almost 90 percent of what the Holy Spirit led me to predict came to pass.

The Holy Spirit has once again led me to tell Nigerians what may happen in 2017. We therefore need prayer to avert further calamities in Nigeria.

May God help our country.

2017 will be a defining year for Nigeria as there will be major revolution and uprising against the Federal Government because of economic hardship. More judges perceived not to be doing the bidding of the Federal Government will be arrested and humiliated. Efforts will be made to prevent Hon. Justice Walter Onnoghen from being made the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). Dollar will go as high as N600 to $1. APC-led Federal Government will still not have solution to the economic problems of the country as the economy will move from recession to depression. About four ministers will be removed. There will be more pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele. Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) will absolve Senate President Bukola Saraki. Crisis in the APC will deepen as former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will officially show intention to leave the party and declare his intention to vie for the office of the president in 2019. A former Head of State/President may pass on. A new (major) party that will wrestle power from the APC will emerge. More Shi’ite Muslims will be killed and Federal Government will not release the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky. Disobedience to court order and abuse of human rights will continue. Hardship will be more as poverty will continue to ravage the country. The academic community will further lose confidence in the APC-led Federal Government approach to the country’s economic and political challenges. Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano will be re-elected. $29.9 Billion Loan: Federal Government will find it difficult to source the loan. EFCC: Magu may face prosecution. There will be boost in agriculture. Haliburton gate may still be revisited. There will be no solution to power problem as power generation will drop to all time low. Performance of the Federal Government 2017 Budget will be the worst in the history of Nigeria.

Ayodele Fayose

Governor, Ekiti State

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

