2017: Jonathan Prays for a Nigeria Where ‘the Child of a Nobody Can Become a Somebody’

Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, on Saturday said a greater Nigeria is achievable through action and prayer.

In a New Year message posted on his official Facebook account, Mr. Jonathan joined his family to wish Nigerians a Happy New Year 2017.

“My prayer for Nigeria in the year 2017 is that we continue to forge greater ties across the length and breadth of this great nation to the end that we may achieve the Nigerian Dream: A nation where the child of a nobody can become a somebody without knowing anybody,” Mr. Jonathan, who was president between 2010 and 2015, said.

“A nation where your knowledge, talent and character affect your upward mobility rather than the fact of your tribe, religion or birth. Such a Nigeria is possible if we all pitch in in word, action and prayer which I am sure we will do.

“I wish all Nigerians a very Happy New Year 2017. On behalf of my family and I, I congratulate you for making it into the New Year. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post 2017: Jonathan Prays for a Nigeria Where ‘the Child of a Nobody Can Become a Somebody’ appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

