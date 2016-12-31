2017: Lagos Deputy Governor urges more support for state government

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, on Saturday urged residents of the state not to relent in supporting the state government to make Lagos State the safest and economically viable city/state in Africa.

Adebule in her New Year message said that the present administration recorded lots of achievements due to the supports and understandings of the people.

She acknowledged the enormity of the challenges facing the state and the systemic strategic approaches the Ambode-led administration had been adopting in tackling some of the problems.

“We appeal that you continue to support the state government as it embarks on full transformation work in critical sectors like education, road infrastructure, tourism, agriculture as well as employment generation and wealth creation.

“The security of lives and property remains the top priority of the state government; more support will be given to the law enforcement agencies to ensure they performed creditably in their assigned duties.

“In 2017, we will ensure that quality education is made available to guarantee a better tomorrow for the younger generation,” she said.

Adebule urged parents to appreciate government’s huge investment in education and play their role by ensuring that the education and well-being of their children remained a top priority in the New Year.

She promised that the state government would always play its part by providing facilities and conducive learning environment.

She wished Lagos residents and Nigerians a prosperous and happy 2017.

