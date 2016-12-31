2017 message: Buhari preaches security vigilance, peace, patience, patriotism, unity

President Muhammadu Buhari has advocated security vigilance, patience, patriotism, unity, patonage of Nigerian made goods and others in his New Year message He particularly urged all Nigerians to be on the alert and watch out for strange figures settling in their communities, and report to the nearest security agencies, “as our armed forces intensify the pursuit of fleeing terrorists from the captured Sambisa Forest.” On unity, he reminded Nigerians of an African proverb that says “it is easy to break a broomstick but not a bunch”. Thus, he argued that Nigeria is a bunch and is more than equal to troublemakers.

