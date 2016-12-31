2017: We Will Consolidate On The Restoration Agenda, Says Gov Bello

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has assured Nigerlites of his commitment to consolidating the Restoration Agenda of the administration through implementation of people-centred policies and programmes in 2017. Governor Sani Bello expressed optimism that the 2017 budget tagged Budget of Consolidation, and designed to build on the gains of 2016 budget, offers hope and pathways out of the present economic challenges. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, the governor noted that the administration, since 2015, has taken measures to implement policies and programmes that have touched the lives of the people in all nook and crannies of the state.

