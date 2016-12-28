Pages Navigation Menu

2017 will be great for Nigerian football – Pinnick – Daily Post Nigeria

2017 will be great for Nigerian football – Pinnick
President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has said that 2017 will be a great year for football in the country. Pinnick was speaking on Wednesday, while appearing on Sports This Morning on Channels Television. The former Delta FA chief
