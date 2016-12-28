2017 will be great for Nigeria – Pinnick

The president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, on Wednesday said 2017 would be a great year for football in the country.

The NFF president spoke on Channels Television sports programme, “Sports This Morning,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Pinnick, who reviewed the performance of the NFF in the outgoing year, said “though it was a very rough and tough year for the federation, 2017 promised to be a great year.”

“Generally I will say, with all sense of objectivity, that it was a kind of mixed fortune for Nigerian football in 2016.

“In terms of technology and new thinking in global football, we have signed up for the Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS), the Intermediary Regulatory Tool (IRT), the FIFA Connect and FIFA Integrity programmes.

“I think the federation has done well in these areas and we are always looking to the future; these are technology driven programs and areas that will enhance football in the country.

“We are the first country in Africa to have signed up for the DTMS. So, in terms of technology and the new thinking in global football, I think we are in the right direction.

“However, in terms of the politics of the game and funding, I won’t rate us very well. That’s the truth. We have not been able to live up to expectation in that area.

“Then in terms of qualifying for events, yes, we started very slowly but now we are on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup.

“It’s a marathon anyway, but I think we have got to an appreciable distance.”

He noted that the NFF had its ups and downs in the outgoing year.

Pinnick referred to these disappointments as “some level of force majeure,” saying the federation did not predict or see them coming.

“In terms of funding, our relationship with Nigeria and the global corporate, I just feel very pained about these because this is not the target of the NFF, that’s the truth.

“We believe at this point (second year running), we should have an appreciable level of financial independence and autonomy,’’ he said.

The post 2017 will be great for Nigeria – Pinnick appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

