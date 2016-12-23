2017 Women’s Federation Cup will be innovative – NFF – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
2017 Women's Federation Cup will be innovative – NFF
BusinessDay
Emmanuel Adesanya, a Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official, on Friday in Abuja assured that the 2017 Women Federation Cup would be more attractive to clubs and fans. Adesanya, who is of the Federation Cup Unit in the Federation's Competitions …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG