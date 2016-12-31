2017 won’t be tough like 2016, APC assures Nigerians

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to keep faith with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, saying though 2016 was understandably tough, 2017 would usher in an era of fruitful democratic dividends.

Wishing Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year, the party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi also thanked Nigerians for their support and commitment to the APC-led Government in 2016.

“We understand that the past year has been a difficult one for Nigerians as Government laid the necessary foundation for setting our country on the path of sustainable growth. We are confident however that many of Government’s effort will begin to yield positive dividends this year as our country climbs out of the current economic recession”, the party stated.

APC said it would continue to stand with Nigerians, expressing “confidence in the ability and commitment of President Buhari to provide the necessary leadership to set our economy and our country on the path of recovery and self-reliance”.

According to the party, “with the effective defeat of Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast, we have achieved one of the major promises the Party made to Nigerians even as the Government continues to work on improving the safety of lives of Nigerians across the country”.

It also appealed to Nigerians “to be more patient and continue to support the APC-Government as we bring our country on the path of peace, progress and stability”.

The post 2017 won’t be tough like 2016, APC assures Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

