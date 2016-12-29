Pages Navigation Menu

2019 Election: Senate Committee Pushes for Diaspora Voting

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs is pushing for Diaspora voting in the coming general elections in 2019, Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sen. Monsurat Sunmonu has said. Sunmonu told the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Thursday that giving franchise to Nigerians abroad would give the impression […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

