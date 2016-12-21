21-year-old robber get trapped with sex offer from victim in Lagos – Daily Post Nigeria
21-year-old robber get trapped with sex offer from victim in Lagos
A suspected robber, Tosin Lamidi, was Thursday arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrate's Court sitting in Lagos State for allegedly dispossessing a woman of her laptop and phone at 8 Mutiatu Okesalu Street, Ikotun area of the state. Lamidi was reportedly …
