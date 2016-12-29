219837 farmers participate in Anchor Borrowers Programme, says CBN chief – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
219837 farmers participate in Anchor Borrowers Programme, says CBN chief
At least 219,837 farmers in 17 states of the federation are participating in the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this on Thursday in Jibia, Katsina State at the …
