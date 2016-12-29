219,837 farmers participate in Anchor Borrowers Programme

At least 219,837 farmers in 17 states of the federation are participating in the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this on Thursday in Jibia, Katsina State at the inauguration of the 2016/2017 Dry Season Farming. Emefiele said 246,837 hectares had so far…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post 219,837 farmers participate in Anchor Borrowers Programme appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

