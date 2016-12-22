Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

22-year-old man abandons wife, marries mother-in-law

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in World | 0 comments

A 22-year-old man has abandoned his wife and married Asha Devi, who happens to be his mother in-law. Matho Suraj was said to have abandoned his 19-year-old wife, Latila, for the mother after she paid them a visit when he was unwell. According to reports, Asha left her husband who is a factory worker’s home…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 22-year-old man abandons wife, marries mother-in-law appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.