Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

24-year-old man who killed father, stabbed mum in Lagos remanded in prison

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

18-year-old arraigned for attacking friend with a knife

An Ebute Meta Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 24-year-old Babalola Rotimi, Jnr., at the Ikoyi Prisons for the alleged murder of his father and stabbing his mother comatose. Magistrate Bola Folarin-Williams passed the judgment when Babalola appeared before her on a two-count charge of murder and attempted murder. Folarin-Williams said the accused should be remanded, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

24-year-old man who killed father, stabbed mum in Lagos remanded in prison

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.