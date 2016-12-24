24-year-old man who killed father, stabbed mum in Lagos remanded in prison

An Ebute Meta Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 24-year-old Babalola Rotimi, Jnr., at the Ikoyi Prisons for the alleged murder of his father and stabbing his mother comatose. Magistrate Bola Folarin-Williams passed the judgment when Babalola appeared before her on a two-count charge of murder and attempted murder. Folarin-Williams said the accused should be remanded, […]