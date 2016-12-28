28 Feared Dead As Twin Bombs Hit Iraqi Market

No less than 28 persons have been confirmed dead today in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in a double bombing orchestrated by so-called Islamic State (IS).

The explosions happened one after another in the busy al-Sinak market with more than 50 people injured.

The country’s Police said a roadside bomb exploded near a car spare parts shop, and then a suicide bomber detonated his device among the crowd that had gathered.

An officer in the interior ministry and a hospital official confirmed the toll, reported Xinhua and AFP.

“Many of the victims were people from the spare parts shops in the area, they were gathered near a cart selling breakfast when the explosions went off,” said Ibrahim Mohammed Ali, who owns a nearby shop.

Torn clothes and mangled iron were strewn across the ground in pools of blood at the site of the wreckage near Rasheed street, one of the main thoroughfares in Baghdad, an AFP photographer reported.

“Twin terrorist attacks were carried out by suicide bombers in Al-Sinek neighbourhood,” an official from Baghdad operations command told AFP.

Baghdad has seen frequent attacks, often targeting Shia districts

IS released a statement saying two of its militants had carried out the bombings wearing suicide vests.

The jihadist group is under pressure from an Iraqi army offensive further north in Mosul, the last major IS stronghold in the country.

“Many of the victims were people from the spare parts shops in the area,” local shopkeeper Ibrahim Mohammed Ali told the AFP news agency. ” “They were gathered near a cart selling breakfast when the explosions went off.”

The post 28 Feared Dead As Twin Bombs Hit Iraqi Market appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

