Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2face Idibia donates N1m to IDPs, set to raise N14m – TheCable

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
2face Idibia donates N1m to IDPs, set to raise N14m
TheCable
Innocent '2face' Idibia, Nigerian music icon, is using his foundation to raise N14 million in fourteen days for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The 'African Queen' singer made a N1 million donation on Wednesday and encouraged others to follow suit.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.