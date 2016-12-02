2face Idibia donates N1m to IDPs, set to raise N14m – TheCable
2face Idibia donates N1m to IDPs, set to raise N14m
Innocent '2face' Idibia, Nigerian music icon, is using his foundation to raise N14 million in fourteen days for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The 'African Queen' singer made a N1 million donation on Wednesday and encouraged others to follow suit.
