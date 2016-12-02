2face raises N14m in 14 days for IDPs – Daily Trust
|
2face raises N14m in 14 days for IDPs
Daily Trust
Popular Nigerian artist Innocent '2face' Idibia, has extended his humanitarian hand by using his foundation to raise N14 million in fourteen days for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The singer whose name get into public lexicon following the …
2face Idibia donates N1m to IDPs, set to raise N14m
