2face raises N14m in 14 days for IDPs

Daily Trust

2face raises N14m in 14 days for IDPs
Daily Trust
Popular Nigerian artist Innocent '2face' Idibia, has extended his humanitarian hand by using his foundation to raise N14 million in fourteen days for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The singer whose name get into public lexicon following the
