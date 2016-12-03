3 Convicted Armed Robbers Executed In Edo

A human rights lawyer has claimed that three convicted criminals have been secretly executed in the first hangings in Nigeria since 2003.

The executions breached a seven-year moratorium on the death penalty here.

Chino Obiagwu of the Legal Defence and Assistance Project said three men who had been death row inmates for 20 years were hanged in Benin Prison, Edo state on December 23 after being convicted for armed robbery.

Obiagwu told The Associated Press, AP, that his organisation wrote to the Edo state governor on December 21 warning that the men had outstanding appeals, making the hangings “an unlawful act”.

Edo state executed four convicted criminals in 2013, breaching Nigeria’s 2009 moratorium on the death sentence.

AP said officials in Edo did not respond to requests for comment.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

