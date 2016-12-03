3 killed In Oku Iboku/Ikot Offiong Communal Clash – Leadership Newspapers
3 killed In Oku Iboku/Ikot Offiong Communal Clash
No fewer than 3 lives were yesterday lost in a renewed communal clash between the people of Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government area of Akwa Ibom and Ikot Offiong community in Odupani Local Government of Cross River states. As at the time of filling this …
