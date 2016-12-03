Pages Navigation Menu

3 killed In Oku Iboku/Ikot Offiong Communal Clash – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Dec 27, 2016


The Punch

3 killed In Oku Iboku/Ikot Offiong Communal Clash
Leadership Newspapers
No fewer than 3 lives were yesterday lost in a renewed communal clash between the people of Oku Iboku in Itu Local Government area of Akwa Ibom and Ikot Offiong community in Odupani Local Government of Cross River states. As at the time of filling this …
Three reportedly killed in communal clash

