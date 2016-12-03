Pages Navigation Menu

3 killed In Oku Iboku/Ikot Offiong Communal Clash

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than 3 lives were yesterday lost in a renewed  communal clash between the people of  Oku Iboku in Itu  Local Government area of  Akwa Ibom  and Ikot Offiong community in Odupani Local Government of Cross River states.

 As at the time of filling this report it is not yet known why tensions flared up again but it believed that the unresolved dispute over claims to  the wetland demarcating the two communities might be the course of the fracas.

The inter-communal conflict between the two communities has over the years resulted in loss of lives including women and children. Houses and markets were usually burned down while  vehicles traveling along the Calabar-Itu Highway were set ablaze and property along that corridor also razed to the ground.

Crises   between the Ibibio ethnic group in Itu LGA, Akwa Ibom State and the Efiks in Odukpani LGA, Cross River State have escalated since the 1970s and 1980s and become rampant in Nigeria since 1999.

In 2012, no fewer than 40 persons were killed, while four riot policemen and the village head were reported to have been beheaded in a renewed communal clash between the two communities.

