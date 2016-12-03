3 siblings rescued from fire die in hospital

LAGOS—Three children of the same parents, yesterday, died 24 hours after they suffered severe burns from the fire incident that engulfed their apartment in Ikotun Egbe area of Lagos.

A reliable family source disclosed that the children died in a hospital where they were taken for treatment, Tuesday. The source said the victims were below 10 years in age.

The source said the fire, which started around 2p.m., Tuesday, was caused by power outage inside their single room apartment at 15 Ikuna Street, Liasu Road, Ikotun Egbe.

“One died at 11p.m., Tuesday, and the second died 12.30a.m., yesterday,” the source said, adding that their father was late.

According to the source, their mother, Mrs Ngozi Ifediba, was not at home when the fire started.

Mutiu Wasiu, a tenant in an adjacent building to the affected house, also disclosed that the door to the room was locked when the fire was noticed.

He added that the room’s window was forced open before the victims were brought out.

Wasiu said that the children, who were found unconscious and covered in smoke, were rushed to a nearby hospital in the area.

He said: “It was a terrible experience for me; I see no reason why someone will lock her children inside the house to buy something.”

Neighbours concerned with properties

Francis Simon, a resident of the area, said that the children would have been rescued on time, but that their neighbours were more concerned about saving their property before the fire escalated.

Simon said that the fire was eventually put out before the arrival of fire service personnel, adding “we managed to put the fire out with the help of passers-by.”

At the Do-Alllars Hospital where the children were taken for treatment, relatives and sympathises were seen discussing the accident.

Confirming the incident, Mr. Razak Fadipe, Director, Lagos State Fire Service, said that the information they received on arrival at the scene was that the victims’ mother locked them in.

He said: “She was said to be cooking and left them inside to purchase some items in a nearby shop when the incident occurred.”

He also said that the children were in critical condition when he visited the hospital on Tuesday.

