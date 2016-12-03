3 Undergraduates Confirmed Dead Within One Week In Osun State

Three students have died in two universities in Osun State; the Obafemi Awolowo University and Osun State University. It’s been an ugly past few days for students in Osun State, with students dying of different causes. We start with Seun Olorunfemi. A 400-level student of Medicine and Surgery at the Obafemi Awolowo University, a brilliant …

The post 3 Undergraduates Confirmed Dead Within One Week In Osun State appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

