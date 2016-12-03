Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

3 Undergraduates Confirmed Dead Within One Week In Osun State

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Education, News | 0 comments

Three students have died in two universities in Osun State; the Obafemi Awolowo University and Osun State University.  It’s been an ugly past few days for students in Osun State, with students dying of different causes. We start with Seun Olorunfemi.   A 400-level student of Medicine and Surgery at the Obafemi Awolowo University, a brilliant …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 3 Undergraduates Confirmed Dead Within One Week In Osun State appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.