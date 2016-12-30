Pages Navigation Menu

Uganda: At Least Nine Killed in Uganda Boat Accident – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 26, 2016


The Hindu

Uganda: At Least Nine Killed in Uganda Boat Accident
AllAfrica.com
It all began as a fun boat ride on Uganda's Lake Albert near the DR Congo border ahead of a grand football match on Christmas. Some 45 people huddled into a small boat; ululating, whistling, singing, drumming and blowing vuvuzelas. In the searing …
