30 Names Of Noise Makers In Nigeria: Those Who Made The Headlines In 2016 (4)

15. Wole Soyinka:

Professor Wole Soyink is indisputably a world renowned legend, Nigerian Nobel prize-winning author and in actual fact the first black Nobel prize winner in Literature.

In the wake of the 2016 US presidential election in November, the spotlight beamed on the revered playwright after he had told a gathering of students of Oxford University, England, that he would destroy his green card and thereafter leave the United States if Donald Trump becomes the next president, reports the Guardian UK.

Immediately Trump was declared winner of the presidential election, Nigerians took to social media to urge the scholar to “couple his words with action.”

A statement made in what could only be a protest against the willful trampling on the dignity of African immigrants and other “underdogs” was, alas, twisted out of its moral joint and then formed the singsong of some idle parrots and horde of little minds barricading the social media.

On Thursday, December 1, the revered playwright and Nobel laureate fulfilled his pledge to destroy his residency permit .

Apparently peeved by the reactions of some Nigerians on social media, Soyinka described his critics as “noisome creatures.”

He vented: “Let me end with a Red Card to those noisome creatures, the nattering nit-wits of Internet: maybe Trumpland is not as despicable as the Naijaland you impose on our reality from your secure cesspits of anonymity. Go back to school. Your problem is ignorance, ignorance of whatever subject you so readily comment upon. Learn to study your subjects before opening up on issues beyond your grasp.”

14. EFCC:

The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) is a Nigerian law enforcement agency saddled with the responsibilities to investigate crimes related to finance, money laundering and fraud and subsequently wield the big stick on culprits.

The premier anti graft agency remained very active in the fight against corruption by prosecuting and convicting a number of high-profile corrupt individuals in 2016 and effectively making the news in a country where monumental corruption has been hallowed in sacrosanctity by the extremely prejudiced potentates at the upper echelon of voracity.

A number of high-profile corrupt individuals have felt the unadulterated yet investigative hammer of the agency with its website fed daily with a list of the country’s most wanted criminals and crime related matters.

Only recently, a mild disagreement erupted in the senate over the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu – the man who wields the agency’s big stick – as the acting chairman of the EFCC.

The legislators faulted a security report available to them as the rationale behind the rejection of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of Mr. Magu as the EFCC Chairman.

13. Boko Haram:

Boko Haram is an Islamic extremist group based in northeastern Nigeria, which has pledged its ‘unalloyed’ allegiance to the “province” of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

Also active in Chad, Niger and northern Cameroon, the nefarious terror group, which has been credited for the deaths of 30,000 persons since the inception of its quest for an Islamic caliphate, is brutally known for bestial cruelty and cold-blooded ripping apart of lives from the blood pumping organ of life.

The ferocious Islamic death cult has been spearheaded by the most wanted man in the history of Nigeria – the shadowy Abubakar Shekau – a ruthless leader, face of terror and the sadistic architect of a campaign of mayhem and misery. Shekau operates in the shadows, leaving his underlings to orchestrate his repulsive mandates openly.

However, in August, leadership was taken away from him after the ISIS decided to appoint Abu Musab al-Barnawi, the son of Boko Haram’s founder Mohammed Yusuf, who was previously the spokesman for the group, as his replacement.

This led to a face-off and fierce “war of words” between Shekau and Al-barnawi, with the former accusing the latter of trying to stage a coup against him. adding that though his allegiance remains with the Islamic States, he would not yield to the dethronement.

Sources with impeccable cognisance of the happenings revealed that the skirmish had taken another toll with several fighters from Shekau’s camp killed in two separate gun battles with IS-backed Barnawi gunmen in the Monguno area of Borno State near Lake Chad.

12. Jungle Justice On The Alleged 7-year Old Boy:

Jungle justice is the act of disregarding the rule of law when handling suspected criminals and taking matters into one’s hands; especially by leaving the criminals at the mercy of an angry mob.

In November, the social media community was overwhelmed in outrage and reactions after a graphic footage of a boy alleged to be 7, who was beaten and burned to death in Lagos state emerged, with Nigerians demanding for the immediate prosecution of his killers.

Initial details from the crime scene remained conflicting and incoherent, as netizens claimed he was caught while trying to break into a shop where food stuff are sold and other sympathizers arguing that he stole just garri (staple commodity).

However, in an attempt to clarify the incoherence, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Shogunle, said that the person that was killed was a man and not a boy.

This is even as other reliable reports acknowledged that the suspect was a member of a notorious gang, caught while trying to steal people’s phones and money at Orile-Iganmu.

11. Naira:

The naira is the local currency of Nigeria with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) the sole issuer of legal tender money throughout the Nigerian Federation.

However, in 2016, the Nigerian currency, has continued to experience a free fall in value to the extent that it crashed to a record-breaking low of N492 to the United Stated dollar at the parallel market – the worst in the country’s financial history.

The local currency is trading on the parallel market some 40 per cent lower than the official rate against the dollar as low global crude prices have dried up vital oil revenues and pushed Africa’s largest economy into recession.

As a result of this, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, recently ordered the CBN to scrap the parallel market, adding that it’s damaging the economy.

Recall, earlier this year, there were polarity of views in the media and among economic experts with respect to the devaluation of the local currency, with President Muhammadu Buhari initially reiterating that his government will not devalue the Naira.

To be continued…

The post 30 Names Of Noise Makers In Nigeria: Those Who Made The Headlines In 2016 (4) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

