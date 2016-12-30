30 Names Of Noise Makers In Nigeria: Those Who Made The Headlines In 2016 (6)

5. Goodluck Jonathan:

The hero of last year’s presidential election in Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, was not just lauded by many for conceding to defeat, but for openly allowing for peace at a time when the country was apparently rent asunder in the abyss of chaos, further teetering on the brink of a cold war, coupled with the threat for Islamization and secession.

In May, the internet was furnished with rumours that the former president had exiled the country to a safer haven in Cote d’Ivoire in other to avoid the ‘current’ leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP – an allegation he reacted to squarely with a rebuttal.

A week later, the flamboyant ex-president arrived the country in grand style and was received by different groups led by the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), even as the social media community was inundated with incessant salutations for the former president.

In August, in the height of militancy, Dr Jonathan was accused by the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) of supporting the activities of the militants – an accusation he reacted to, saying that the group was contracted with the mind of assassinating him.

While in November, the former president stated that it was not possible for the National Security Adviser (NSA) during his administration, Sambo Dasuki, to have stolen $2.2 billion as claimed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), even as he indicated his reading to defend the ex-NSA in court.

4. Muhammadu Buhari:

Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently the President of Nigerian, is easily one person prone to censure, disparage and outrage, in a country, where the resources have diminished while corruption is being hallowed and allowed to reign in supremacy.

You can barely talk about anything in the country, on newspapers and social media without him getting dragged into the canoe of blame and culpability.

A leader that has out-rightly earned my respect, Buhari’s addiction to anti-corruption and chronic allergy to ostentatious pageantry has overwhelmingly drawn a delicate line between exultant frivolity and ruthless precision, which then inked the dotted mark of the Midas touch in him to wield the big stick on anybody unwilling to embrace his war against corruption.

However, his good works have continuously been undermined due to the personnel he has decided to surround himself with as ministers.

3. Wizkid:

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, is not just one of the most talked about entertainers in Nigeria but the biggest African act in the last two years.

2016 will go down as a very successful year for the “Ojuelegba” crooner, who was nominated and subsequently won loads of awards in Nigeria and globally with an increase popularity that holds no boundary.

In November, in a highly surprising turn of events, he was made to surrender the Best Africa Act award he won at the MTV Europe Music Awards to Alikiba; a musician from Tanzania.

However, as of June 2016, the sensational artist has received a total of 25 awards from 106 nominations.

He is the recipient of a BET Award, a MOBO Award, five The Headies Awards, two Channel O Music Video Awards, six Nigeria Entertainment Awards, two Ghana Music Awards, two Dynamix All Youth Awards, two City People Entertainment Awards, and a Future Award.

In addition, he has been nominated three times at the MTV Europe Music Awards as well as four times at the World Music Awards.

To add to that, this year, Wizkid co-wrote, co-produced and featured on the hottest song of this summer, One Dance by Drake – a feat only few African artists can attempt.

2. Bobrisky:

Cross-dressing social media sensation, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, became popular in Nigeria by the second half of this year, when Snapchat started to garner overwhelming presence in the country.

Also known as the male Barbie of Snapchat, Bobrisky’s popularity was in tandem to controversies and backlashes after he claimed he had a lover who is assumed to be male even though he only refers to the person as “bae”.

His bizarre penchant to dress like a woman coupled with a skin that has been whitened with a heavy feminine makeup illustrates him as the infamous version of Michael Jackson.

He has also challenged ladies to a contest on who could keep a man, showed off gifts from his “bae”, advertised his bleaching cream and told anyone who cared to listen, how rich he was.

Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Google’s Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Anglophone West Africa, said Bobrisky was most searched individual from October 26 to November 2016.

1. MMM Nigeria:

The Mavrodi, Melnikova, Mavrodi (MMM), better known in Nigeria as the Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, is unarguably the most talked about subject in the country’s socio-econo-political niche, following its operation that is grounded on the greed of men to make quick money without paying the price of hard work.

The Ponzi scheme, which had gained prominence in notoriety, had broken the ‘hearts’ of over 3 million Nigerians earlier this month, after it announced the suspension of payments to participants till January 2017.

Nigerians, who had basked in the thought of enjoying the Christmas celebrations with the money they had cashed out on the wonder bank, were left to wallow in the gust of panic and alternatives following the incident.

Not to forget, this was coming after the Nigerian government had warned its citizens against patronising the wonder bank, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) describing the ponzi scheme as fraud, coupled with an order from the House of Representatives for an investigation into the operations of the scheme.

Sequel to the announcement of the one month ban, the premier anti graft agency was dragged into the ‘livid’ hullabaloo that was triggered in the country’s social media community, after a Twitter user @Lolami_Boo, called out the agency, beckoning on other MMM users to hold them responsible for the alleged crash of the ponzi scheme.

Apparently unwilling to succumb to petty and frivolous accusations, the EFCC, swiftly yet satirically, on its official handle @officialEFCC replied:

Despite the adversities and controversies that sandwiched properly with the current recession, Nigerians were not caught napping, as the Christmas festivity was well celebrated, even as we all pray for a better 2017 with barely hours to the valediction of 2016.

God Bless Nigeria!!!

Happy New Year in advance..

