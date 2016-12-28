3,000 IDPs From Niger, Maiduguri Return To Damasak

Over 3,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) yesterday returned to Damasak town following the reopening of Maiduguri/Gubio/Damasak road in Northern Borno by governor Kashim Shettima on Friday 25 December, 2016.

The deputy director, Army public relations 8 Task Force Division, Col Onyema Nwachukwu , noted that most of the returnees who had been earlier displaced by serial attacks on the community by Boko Haram insurgents, are returning from Niger Republic and Maiduguri where they had earlier taken refuge.

“The IDPs and refugees are returning to Damasak town as troops of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army are stabilising security in Northern Borno.

“Currently, meetings have been held with local government officials, community and village elders, religious leaders, civilian JTF and vigilante operatives to vet the returnees and work out modalities for their resettlement,” Col Nwachukwu said.

He said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, had celebrated Christmas with troops in Damasak yesterday after the official reopening of the road.

