306 killed in road accidents involving fuel tankers, other vehicles – FRSC
CORP MARSHAL of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has disclosed that over 306 persons were reportedly killed this year in road accidents involving 338 fuel tankers and 692 vehicles across the country. Dr. Oyeyemi, who spoke yesterday at the flag off of the Special End of Year 2016 Patrol in Makurdi, lamented […]
